'Catastrophic': CCTV Footage Shows Air India Plane Crashing Into Building Within 32 Seconds
The aircraft, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad airport around 2 pm.
A video captured by a CCTV camera in Ahmedabad shows that the Air India plane took off and flew for a few more seconds before losing altitude and crashing into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area.
The video, captured by a CCTV camera in Ahmedabad airport, shows the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane — one of the most reliable passenger aircraft in the world — gaining speed on the runway before taking off and finally takes off.
The next few seconds indicated that the plane could be in trouble as it did not gain the altitude usually expected of a passenger aircraft of this size and type. It flew level for a few more seconds before losing altitude and crashing.
NDTV Managing Editor Shiv Aroor shared the video on X. "The full sequence from take-off to crash—final moments of Air India 171 captured on CCTV. Clear catastrophic lack of lift just seconds after liftoff," he wrote.
The full sequence from take-off to crashâfinal moments of Air India 171 captured on CCTV. Clear catastrophic lack of lift just seconds after liftoff. pic.twitter.com/l6UAzZ3wtJ— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 12, 2025
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed moments after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.
The aircraft, flight AI-171, took off from Runway 23 at 1:38 p.m., but shortly after, it issued a distress call — a MAYDAY — and crashed in the Meghani Nagar area just outside the airport perimeter, exploding into a fiery blaze at an altitude of only 625 feet.
The plane was carrying 242 people — including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and a Canadian. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.