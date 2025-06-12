'Catastrophic': CCTV Footage Shows Air India Plane Crashing Into Building Within 32 Seconds

A video captured by a CCTV camera in Ahmedabad shows that the Air India plane took off and flew for a few more seconds before losing altitude and crashing into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera in Ahmedabad airport, shows the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane — one of the most reliable passenger aircraft in the world — gaining speed on the runway before taking off and finally takes off.

The next few seconds indicated that the plane could be in trouble as it did not gain the altitude usually expected of a passenger aircraft of this size and type. It flew level for a few more seconds before losing altitude and crashing.

NDTV Managing Editor Shiv Aroor shared the video on X. "The full sequence from take-off to crash—final moments of Air India 171 captured on CCTV. Clear catastrophic lack of lift just seconds after liftoff," he wrote.