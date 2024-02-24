36% Rajya Sabha Candidates Declared Criminal Cases Against Themselves: Polls Rights Body

According to the analysis, eight (27%) out of 30 BJP candidates, six (67%) out of nine Congress candidates, one (25%) out of four TMC candidates, two (67%) out of three SP candidates, one (33%) out of three YSRCP candidates, one (50%) out of two RJD nominees, one (50%) out of two BJD candidates, and one (100%) BRS candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.