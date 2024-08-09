Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen To Support Government Vision On Hyderabad 4.0: Chief Minister

NDTV ProfitNationAdobe CEO Shantanu Narayen To Support Government Vision On Hyderabad 4.0: Chief Minister


The tech honcho from Hyderabad had promised to support the government through various projects, said the CM.

09 Aug 2024, 06:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Congress twitter)</p></div>
(Source: Congress twitter)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States to seek investments for the state, met Adobe Systems Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen in California, and said that the tech honcho from Hyderabad had promised to support the government through various projects.

Narayen, an illustrious son of Hyderabad, has agreed to support the state government's vision for setting up an AI City, skill university and other projects, the CM said.

"Held a fruitful conversation with Shri Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems, at Palo Alto, California today. One of the most respected tech visionaries in Silicon Valley, proud to say that he is also one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons," Reddy said on social media platform X.

"As a key influencer in the Valley, Narayen was highly receptive & proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City. #InvestInTelangana," he said in the post.

