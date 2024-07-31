5,000 Kilometres Of Railway Lines Constructed Last Year: BJP Leader

Anil Baluni, a Member of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Garhwal, termed the last decade as a 'golden period' for the Indian Railways on Wednesday when this sector witnessed tremendous work.

Speaking during a debate on the Demands for Grants for the Rail Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Baluni said 5,000 kilometres of railway lines have been constructed in the last one year.

"This period has been unprecedented in the history of railways. Many areas that could only dream of trains now have railway access. The average speed of our trains is now 80 kilometres per hour and in the past year alone, 5000 km of railway lines have been constructed," he said.

Baluni also mentioned the increased budget allocation compared to the United Progressive Alliance regime and the introduction of Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi trains.

"The last 10 years have been golden period for the Indian Railways when tremendous work took place in this field," he said.