The Mutual Fund Show: Is It The Right Time To Invest In AI Stocks Like Nvidia?

As shares of US chipmaker Nvidia Corp. gain amid a global frenzy for artificial intelligence and allied technologies, Indian investors can gain exposure to such companies through mutual fund schemes.

Domestic investors can benefit from investing in Nvidia or Microsoft via domestic equity funds, Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services, said. He suggested they opt for active and exchange-traded funds available under international fund of funds or global funds.

“Nvidia share prices are playing an important role in recent times,” Joseph told NDTV Profit. “Couple of schemes that did have Nvidia, whether directly or indirectly, had a 2-3% jump in net asset value due to the 15% boom," he said.

"Currently, we’re at a point where demand in the stock market is being primarily pushed by hardware models, whereas the application layer is being built slowly," said Raunak Onkar, fund manager and research head, PPFAS Mutual Fund.

The Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Scheme is the only scheme that invests directly in foreign stocks, Onkar said.

“We have exposure to companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon,” he said. “These companies... we’re essentially invested in our fund a while ago because they don't have an equivalent company in the Indian listed market.”

“On average, the performance of the NAV that has been part of the fund over the past 10+ years that the scheme has been operational," Onkar said.