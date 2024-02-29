The Mutual Fund Show: Is It The Right Time To Invest In AI Stocks Like Nvidia?
Indian investors can gain exposure to such companies through mutual fund schemes. Here's how.
As shares of US chipmaker Nvidia Corp. gain amid a global frenzy for artificial intelligence and allied technologies, Indian investors can gain exposure to such companies through mutual fund schemes.
Domestic investors can benefit from investing in Nvidia or Microsoft via domestic equity funds, Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services, said. He suggested they opt for active and exchange-traded funds available under international fund of funds or global funds.
“Nvidia share prices are playing an important role in recent times,” Joseph told NDTV Profit. “Couple of schemes that did have Nvidia, whether directly or indirectly, had a 2-3% jump in net asset value due to the 15% boom," he said.
"Currently, we’re at a point where demand in the stock market is being primarily pushed by hardware models, whereas the application layer is being built slowly," said Raunak Onkar, fund manager and research head, PPFAS Mutual Fund.
The Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Scheme is the only scheme that invests directly in foreign stocks, Onkar said.
“We have exposure to companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon,” he said. “These companies... we’re essentially invested in our fund a while ago because they don't have an equivalent company in the Indian listed market.”
“On average, the performance of the NAV that has been part of the fund over the past 10+ years that the scheme has been operational," Onkar said.
Query 1: I'm retired and would like to know which is the best hybrid or debt fund to get a monthly or quarterly income of around Rs 30-90,000, and what amount do I need to invest as a lump sum or SIP and for what period?
I also do options weekly for monthly income and have invested approximately Rs 10.5 lakh in the SCSS scheme.
Name: Nair, Age: 63 years
Santosh: You should continue SCSS as it is a good scheme for seniors and you have a defined yield coming in on a monthly basis. Make the rest of the investment of the income in either a balanced advantage fund or a good equity savings scheme. And then choose to take a SWP to insure you get an income. If you do SWP, even the withdrawal is optimised for taxes.
Query 2: For the last one year, I have had an SIP of Rs 2k each in three funds-Canara Robeco ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Quant ELSS tax saver fund.
Should I invest in 2-3 funds from the same category or should I invest in only one fund with good returns?
Name: Chinna, Age: 32 years
Santosh: You have done a good job for yourself, as you have diversified well. As your portfolio grows, it is nice to keep it diversified and this will be valuable for you.