The Mutual Fund Show: How To Invest In A Smart Beta Fund

Smart beta investing, or factor investing, involves selecting companies based on details like quality, value and momentum and weighing them in a portfolio based on such elements.

"Instead of a small-cap 250 ETF (exchange traded fund), a filtered approach selects 100 high-quality, high-momentum stocks after excluding illiquid companies for the final portfolio," according to Siddharth Srivastava, Fund Manager, Mirae Asset.

Referring to the Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF, Srivastava said: "Through this portfolio, we'll be able to capture the upside momentum because we're using momentum as a factor and provide firm steadiness."

The fund, he said, offers: