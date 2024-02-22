The Mutual Fund Show: How To Choose The Right Scheme
Retail investors often opt for a direct plan but frequently select the wrong scheme, leading to significant long-term costs, says Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors.
Choosing the right investment scheme can be overwhelming for many investors due to the multitude of options available.
Considering factors like fund manager's track record and ratios—such as churn and Sharpe—can prevent costly mistakes for retail investors, according to Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors.
"Retail investors often opt for a direct plan but frequently select the wrong scheme, leading to significant long-term costs," he said.
He listed these options for those interested in investing in regular vs direct plans:
Hire a distributor, have a regular plan.
Hire an advisor, invest in a direct plan.
DIY investor must invest in a direct plan.
"Returns must always be seen in conjunction with the risk and the Sharpe ratio is an important measure for risk-adjusted return," Shah said on the parameters for investors.
In terms of churn ratio, Shah suggested investors watch out for the following:
Buy/sell transactions that a mutual fund executes.
Higher the churn, the more the fund manager is buying and selling.
It shows lack of long-term investments on part of the fund manager.
Steady churn must be the norm for the portfolio.
Importance Of Sharpe Ratio
A sharpe ratio higher than 1 is really beneficial for the investors, as it means that the fund manager is taking lower risks than the index while generating higher returns than the index, according to Shah.
The expense ratio directly affects the end returns for investors. Even though SEBI has standardised these to a large extent, there are still wide variations in the expenses, he said.
In terms of gauging the fund manager's strategy, Shah said track record is important. Previously used strategies will give insight into the fund manager's thinking, he said.
The fund manager's foresight aids in generating returns, according to him. "Apart from that, make sure to look at your own risk profile," he said.
Answers To Viewers' Queries
Query 1: My income is Rs 5 lakh per annum and I can invest Rs 30,000-40,000 per month. I aim to achieve my financial goal of creating a fund worth Rs 30 lakh in the next five years. Currently, I have invested a lumpsum of Rs 5 lakh in Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund. So, what fund would you recommend to me? I am comfortable with 100% equity exposure.
Name: Aditya Tarade | Age: 24 years
With an investment of around Rs 25,000-26,000 per month and his present lumpsum investment of Rs 5 lakh, if he manages his fund properly, he will be able to reach his goal very comfortably at a CAGR of 12%, suggested Anant Ladha, founder of InvestAajForKal.
"For his balance SIP, he can can frame some other goal—probably, he can buy a home, car, plan a vacation, or just plan for his retirement, well in advance. Having a goal is very important. And if you feel that you have some extra money, which you can save for another goal, it is always better to map it and plan it accordingly," he said.
Query 2: I currently have SIPs of Rs 10,000 per month in equity funds. These are my current SIP holdings:
HDFC Defence Fund: Rs 3 lakh.
UTI Innovation Fund: Rs 3 lakh.
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund: Rs 2 lakh.
HDFC Technology Fund: Rs 1 lakh.
Axis Small Cap Fund: Rs 50,000
My stock portfolio is worth Rs 27 lakh, with 38% returns and I can invest an additional Rs 50,000. My goal is to retire by 35. What should I do?
Name: Zaid | Age: 28
Good that the theme worked till now. Currently, he has a lot of thematic funds, but to give his portfolio a bit of stability and overall exposure, you can add a few multicap funds—maybe, a large and mid-cap fund, said Ladha.