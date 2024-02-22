The Mutual Fund Show: How To Choose The Right Scheme

Choosing the right investment scheme can be overwhelming for many investors due to the multitude of options available.

Considering factors like fund manager's track record and ratios—such as churn and Sharpe—can prevent costly mistakes for retail investors, according to Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors.

"Retail investors often opt for a direct plan but frequently select the wrong scheme, leading to significant long-term costs," he said.

He listed these options for those interested in investing in regular vs direct plans:

Hire a distributor, have a regular plan.

Hire an advisor, invest in a direct plan.

DIY investor must invest in a direct plan.

"Returns must always be seen in conjunction with the risk and the Sharpe ratio is an important measure for risk-adjusted return," Shah said on the parameters for investors.

In terms of churn ratio, Shah suggested investors watch out for the following: