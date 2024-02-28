The Mutual Fund Show: Here's What ULIPs Are
Premium amounts for the ULIPs are tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
The features of mutual fund and united linked insurance plans are quite different, according to Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics Pvt.
"The ULIPs provide a combination of risk cover and investment," she told NDTV Profit. "They have dynamics of the capital market, (and) have a direct bearing on performance."
The ULIPs are a combination of equity, debt, hybrid investments and insurance, according to Kirtan Shah, managing director of Credence Family Office Pvt.
"The premium payments are partly for compulsory insurance cover and some to the chosen investment. While some charges are deducted, rest is invested," he said.
Shah explained that there are different types of ULIPs — equity, debt, balanced/hybrid and new-age ULIPs.
Tax Advantages
Premium amounts for the ULIPs are tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. In terms of tax advantages, proceeds received on maturity are exempted from tax, subject to provisions mentioned in Section 10 (10D), according to Bajpai. "You have to have your risk management separate from your investment planning, which should be based on your goals."
Shah lists these tax advantages for the ULIPs:
80C advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh.
Maturity is tax free if the premium is 10% of sum assured.
Maturity is tax free if the maximum premium is Rs 2.5 lakh per year.
Maturity of more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year is taxed.
I get a pension of appoximately Rs 2 lakh per month (net of tax). I and my wife have lived in the U.K. & the UAE for last 30 years, but we guess our monthly expenses (including health insurance) will be covered in the pension.
We would also like to use about Rs 1 lakh per month of the same pension amount for travel and other expenses. We don't have any mutual fund holdings but have Rs 8 crore savings in NRE fixed deposits.
We are planning to return to India soon and would like to invest the Rs 8 crore in mutual funds and other investment tools to generate a 10–12% return. So, what funds would you recommend us?
Name: Ravi Agarwal, Age: 62 years
Prableen Bajpai: Moving to India changes tax status, removing benefits of the NRE account. Consider investing in mutual funds for tax efficiency and inflation protection in retirement. Mix large cap, beta cap, hybrid funds, based on risk appetite. Include debt funds with state development loans and government securities.
In the balanced advantage or multi asset fund: SBI, ICICI or HDFC. In the large cap: Nifty 50 Equal weight fund. In the mid-cap: Index fund.