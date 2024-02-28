The Mutual Fund Show: Here's What ULIPs Are

The features of mutual fund and united linked insurance plans are quite different, according to Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics Pvt.

"The ULIPs provide a combination of risk cover and investment," she told NDTV Profit. "They have dynamics of the capital market, (and) have a direct bearing on performance."

The ULIPs are a combination of equity, debt, hybrid investments and insurance, according to Kirtan Shah, managing director of Credence Family Office Pvt.

"The premium payments are partly for compulsory insurance cover and some to the chosen investment. While some charges are deducted, rest is invested," he said.

Shah explained that there are different types of ULIPs — equity, debt, balanced/hybrid and new-age ULIPs.