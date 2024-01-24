The Mutual Fund Show: Here's How Investors Can Benefit From Equal Weight Indices

In the last 15–20 years, equal-weighted indices have given better returns than the broader market, according to SBI Mutual Fund's DP Singh.

"There are some exceptions; like in 2019, only four or five banks were taking the lead index high. Otherwise, every year, the equal weighted index has given better results than the broader market," Singh, joint chief executive officer of the fund, told NDTV Profit.

Investors can put the same weightage as the market cap and add any other funds, he said.

"Generally, the top 50 companies of the country are doing well, so, getting the benefit of that to the fullest extent. There is a smart-meter strategy, which has all the top 50 stocks in equal weight. Every stock will get around 3%. This gives a good representation to participate in the growth story of the country," he said.

Singh is confident that SBI Mutual Fund's Nifty 50 Equal Index Fund will get a good response, as it's simple to explain and simplicity sells, he said.

"It's so simple that if you want to participate in India's growth story, there's no other way than participating in the equity market. And through the equity market, with the larger representation of getting into the larger companies first, that is the common phenomena," he said.

Last year, a lot of money was thrown into small and mid-caps and, hence, this year will be about large caps, according to Singh.

"We always have been telling the people who have been traditionally putting money in Nifty 50, that they should get into Nifty Tech 50 or index funds. We have also been telling the regulators to approve only Nifty or BSE 30 companies. So, we are telling them to bring out some strategies. If you don't want to take risks on the pure 100, within these 50 stocks or 30 stocks, we should have a smart meter," he said.

Equal Weight Index are good if an investor wants to avoid getting hurt by swings of a stock or sector, but they may miss the growth spurt, according to Amit Kukreja, founder of AmitKukreja.com.

"If you do not like volatility or too much of the upside and downside swing, then you are more aligned with value-based strategy. When you have a value-investing strategy, that's when the equal weight index composition will come out to be beneficial to you," he said.

The investors can achieve true diversification and balanced portfolio with steady returns with Equal Weight Index, Kukreja said.

The most important thing that Equal Weight Index Funds bring to the table is diversification, unlike a market cap-oriented strategy clearly focused on market cap, according to Tarun Birani, chief executive officer of TBNG Capital Advisors.

He said the most important thing to be considered before selecting any fund for the portfolio is the suitability of the client and how much risk the client can take.

Another large benefit of the Equal Weight strategy is rebalancing on a timely basis, according to Birani.

"Any investor who wants allocations to be managed in a systematic manner and rebalanced on a timely basis, I think the Equal Weightage Strategy is perfect for them," he added.

Birani said a big disadvantage of the Equal Weight Index is higher cost and turnover ratio compared to any other strategy. "Another one is that they exhibit higher volatility due to inclusion of smaller companies in the portfolio and... there could be some liquidity concern as well."