The Mutual Fund Show: Experts Believe Large Caps Will Be Back In Favour In 2024

As we prepare to enter the New Year, industry experts see a high probability that 2024 will belong to the large caps.

About 70% of large caps have underperformed over the course of the last 10 years, which, according to Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, is a very long tenure. So, he expects the coming year to be in favour of the large caps.

Agreeing, Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics Pvt., said, "The large caps are poised to do well in the coming year." However, she said that investing in indexes like Sensex and Nifty is a much "cleaner strategy."

"I think the SPIVA (S&P Indices Versus Active) report over the years has given us enough data that actively managed large-cap funds have been firstly underperforming the benchmark index by as high as 80–90% on a 2–3-year basis and drops to 60% on a 10-year basis," Bajpai told NDTV Profit.

Desai also suggested that it's a good time to invest in passive Nifty 50 and Sensex funds. Investing in Nifty index funds gives a return of 11–12%, while smart beta indices deliver a 13–16% return, making them good choices.

Talking about flexi-cap funds, Desai said, "Now, the beauty of flexi-cap funds is that they can invest not only in India but abroad as well." This, according to him, will be well-suited for high-risk investors who have a longer time horizon.

Bajpai sees the flexi cap as "very relevant" as it can complement the passive strategy in the large-cap space. However, if you compare it to the benchmark, then "it will be hard for even the flexi-cap funds to beat the benchmark" returns.

Both the experts said that investors who have already invested can be patient and give it a year before they decide to move out of large caps.