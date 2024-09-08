Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 9
Overseas investors remained net sellers in the cash market for the second day in a row by selling equities worth Rs 621 crore on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the cash market for the second day in a row on Friday.
They turned net buyers in stock options after a four-day selling streak, while remaining net sellers in stock futures, index options, as well as index futures for the third day in a row.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the second day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 621 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth session in a row and bought equities worth Rs 2,121 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,866.8 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,355.7 crore, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 56,222.6 crore into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 32,526 contracts and short positions by 55,430 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 56,776 crore, index futures worth Rs 47,227 crore, and stocks futures worth Rs 99,451 crore and bought stock options worth Rs 81 crore
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures fell by 1.3% to 24,906 at a premium of 47.85 points, while open interest fell by 4.11%.
Nifty Bank September futures rose by 0.2% to 50,781.40 at a premium of 204.55 points, while open interest grew by 6.24%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 22,350 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 46,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 16,092.7 crore from Rs 9,907.5 crore a day earlier to Rs 26,000.2 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 9,938.2 crore, from Rs 4,554 crore a day earlier to Rs 14,492.2 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.24 from the previous day's 1.38.