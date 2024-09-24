Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 25 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 26,142 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,482 crore while they bought Rs 3,232 crore in stock futures, stock options worth Rs 2,771 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in stock futures, stock options, an net sellers in index options, the cash market, and index futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after two sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,784.14 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second session and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 3,868.31 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 93,784 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 9,882 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 31,129 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 26,142 crore, and index futures worth Rs 1,482 crore while they bought Rs 3,232 crore in stock futures, stock options worth Rs 2,771 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.15% to 25,944 at a premium of 4 points, with the open interest down by 21.29%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were down by 0.09% to 54,026 at a premium of 58 points, while its open interest was down by 16%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 26 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 25, the maximum call open interest was at 56,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 53,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 6,271 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 29,562 crore a day earlier—to Rs 23,291 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,275 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 8,001 crore a day earlier—to Rs 6,726 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.38 from the previous day's 1.42.