Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept 18 Trade
The FIIs sold stock options worth Rs 2,639 crore, Rs 1,123 crore in stock futures, and index options worth Rs 35,878 crore, while they bought index futures worth Rs 425 crore.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in the stock futures, stock options, and index options, while they became net buyers in the cash market and index futures on Tuesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 482.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 874.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 6,593 contracts at the end of the September expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 207 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty September futures were up 0.03% to 25,449 at a premium of 31 points, with open interest down by 1.9%.
The Nifty Bank September futures were up by 0.07% to 52,295 at a premium of 107 points, while its open interest was down by 3.66%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 19 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 679 crore at the end of September expiry—from Rs 35,571 crore a day earlier—to Rs 34,892 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 419 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 10,976 crore a day earlier—to Rs 10,580 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.17 from the previous day's 1.2.