Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 12
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,755 crore on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers.
The FIIs while remained net sellers in index options for the second day in a row, stock options for the third day in a row, and stock futures and index futures for the sixth session in a row.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,755 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 230.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 59,906.6 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 7,080 contracts and decreased short positions by 7,085 contracts.
The FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 6,286 crore, index options worth Rs 7.07 lakh crore, stock futures worth Rs 45,589 crore and stock options worth Rs 9,671 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures fell by 0.55% to 24,938.45 at a premium of 20 points, while open interest grew by 0.19%.
Nifty Bank September futures fell by 0.47% to 51,124 at a premium of 114 points, while open interest grew by 5.03%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 12 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 18, the maximum call open interest was at 51,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,840.6 crore to Rs 12,263.3 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 1,347.8 crore to Rs 10,029.2 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.27 from the previous day's 1.30.