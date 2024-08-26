Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 27 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 5,163 crore, stock options worth Rs 1,863 crore, while they bought Rs 3,275 crore in stock futures, index futures worth Rs 3,060 crore.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in cash market, index futures and stock futures, index options, and stock options on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 483.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 16th session and bought equities worth Rs 1,870.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 23,143 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 17,387 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 14,345 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.77% to 25,043 at a premium of 33 points, with open interest down by 10.8%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 0.5% to 51,219 at a premium of 71 points, while its open interest was down by 8.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 28, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,741 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 27,156 crore a day earlier—to Rs 24,415 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,024 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 12,370 crore a day earlier—to Rs 11,346 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.23 from the previous day's 1.19.