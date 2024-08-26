Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 27 Trade

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 483.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 16th session and bought equities worth Rs 1,870.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 23,143 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.