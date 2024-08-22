Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug 23 Trade
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in cash market, index futures and stock options, while they remained net sellers in index options, and stock futures on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three straight sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,371.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 14th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,971.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 32,530.5 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 44,184.4 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 2,177 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 4,924 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 24,000 crore, stock futures worth Rs 1,943 crore, while they bought Rs 510.44 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 607 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 0.17% to 24,840 at a premium of 29 points, with open interest down 1.5%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 0.45% to 51,037 at a premium of 52 points, while its open interest was down by 2.85%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 28, the maximum call open interest was at 51,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 358 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 26,579 crore a day earlier—to Rs 26,221 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 333 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 13,819 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,486 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.25 from the previous day's 1.23.