Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug 23 Trade

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday after three straight sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,371.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 14th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,971.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 32,530.5 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 44,184.4 crore.