Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 19 Trade

Overseas investors snapped a three-session selling streak as it turned net buyers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped equities worth Rs 766.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,606.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 14,365 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.