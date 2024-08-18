Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 19 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 10,019 crore, Rs 868 crore in stock options, while they bought index futures worth Rs 2,323 crore, and Rs 8,462 crore in stock futures.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in index futures, stock futures, and the cash market while they remained net sellers in stock options and index options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors snapped a three-session selling streak as it turned net buyers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped equities worth Rs 766.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,606.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 14,365 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 18,522 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 16,284 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures were up 1.75% to 24,585 at a premium of 44 points, with open interest down 2%.
The Nifty Bank August futures were up by 1.34% to 50,624 at a premium of 108 points, while its open interest was down by 13%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 22 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 21, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 106 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 27,876 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,770 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 1,988 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 16,924 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,936 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.19 from the previous day's 1.22.