Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 12 Trade
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 5,124 crore, Rs 792 crore in stock options and index futures worth Rs 423 crore, while they bought Rs 506 crore in stock futures.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock options, index options and the cash market, while they were net buyers in stock futures on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,477.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 20,973 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,081 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 2,141 contracts.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 0.29% to 24,357 at a premium of 10 points, with open interest down by 0.04%.
Nifty Bank August futures are up by 0.29% to 50,721 at a premium of 143 points, while its open interest is down by 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 64 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 28,571 crore a day earlier—to Rs 28,507 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 386 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 14,659 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,273 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.18 from the previous day's 1.23.