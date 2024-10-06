Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 7 Trade
In the last five sessions the FPIs have offloaded Rs 41,720.60 crore, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth Rs 39,961.04 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the fourth consecutive day in stock futures, index futures, the cash market, and stock options while they were net buyers in index options in the last session this week.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on day for fifth straight day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,896.95 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the sixth highest single day selling by the FPIs so far this year.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the ninth session and bought equities worth Rs 8,905.08 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the fourth highest single day buying so far in 2024.
In the last five sessions the FPIs have offloaded Rs 41,720.60 crore, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth Rs 39,961.04 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 27,094 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 52,774 contracts. The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 58%:42%.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 44,240 crore, while they sold stock futures worth Rs 2,752 crore, and index futures worth Rs 5,285 crore, and Rs 7,695 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down 1.18% to 25,173 at a premium of 159 points, with the open interest up by 3.4%
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 0.89% to 51,871 at a premium of 490 points, while its open interest was up by 6.5%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,950 call strikes, with 23,100 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 9, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 733 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 33,989 crore a day earlier—to Rs 34,722 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 694 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 12,809 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,503 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remain flat at 1.40.