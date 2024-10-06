Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 7 Trade

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on day for fifth straight day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 9,896.95 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the sixth highest single day selling by the FPIs so far this year.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the ninth session and bought equities worth Rs 8,905.08 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the fourth highest single day buying so far in 2024.

In the last five sessions the FPIs have offloaded Rs 41,720.60 crore, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth Rs 39,961.04 crore.