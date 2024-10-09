Your Guide To FII Positions In Oct. 10 Trade
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,563 crore on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the seventh consecutive day in the cash market, index futures, and stock options and remained net sellers in stock futures and index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Committee held the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate unchanged at 6.5% while changing the policy stance to 'neutral'.
The currency closed at Rs 83.96, unchanged from Rs 83.96 at close on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 36,408 crore, stock options worth Rs 6,879 crore, index futures worth Rs 3,652 crore, and Rs 2,154 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell by 0.05% to 25,083.9 at a premium of 101.95 points, while open interest fell by 1.32%.
Nifty Bank October futures rose by 0.01% to 51,373.7 at a premium of 366.7 points, while open interest grew by 7.89%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 989 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 15,234 crore a day earlier—to Rs 16,223 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 57%:43% from the previous day's 58%:42%.