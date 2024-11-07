Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 8 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 29th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,888.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 1,786.7 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 16,445.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 12,265.7 crore.