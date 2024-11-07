Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 8 Trade
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 29th consecutive day on Wednesday. They were also sellers across various derivatives segments, including stock options, index futures, stock futures, and index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 29th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,888.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 1,786.7 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 16,445.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 12,265.7 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 24%:76%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 26,316 crore, stock futures worth Rs 7,193 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,146 crore, stock options worth Rs 2,400 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 1.24% to 24,300 at a premium of 101 points, with the open interest up 3.03%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were up by 0.9% to 52,199 at a premium of 283 points, while its open interest was up 2%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,900 call strikes, with the 22,250 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 13, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 500 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 27,305 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,805 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased Rs 129 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 13,362 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,491 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.36 from 1.44 in the previous session.