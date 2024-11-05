Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov 6 Trade

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 27th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,569.4 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 3,031 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 17,538.1 crore while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,622.6 crore.