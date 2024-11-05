Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov 6 Trade
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 27th consecutive day and in stock options, whereas they were buyers in index futures, index options, and stock futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 27th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,569.4 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 3,031 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 17,538.1 crore while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,622.6 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 26%:74%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 41,965 crore and stock futures worth Rs 2,831 crore, index futures worth Rs 812 crore, while they sold stock options worth Rs 814 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were up by 0.74% to 24,295 at a premium of 82 points, with the open interest up by 0.21%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were up by 1.51% to 52,394 at a premium of 187 points, while its open interest was down 9.27%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 November. 7 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with the 22,450 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 6, the maximum call open interest was at 60,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 43,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 259 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 26,886 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,145 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,092 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 14,022 crore a day earlier—to Rs 12,930 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.44 from 1.38 in previous session.