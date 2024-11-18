Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 19 Trade
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 18,812 crore, while they bought stock futures worth Rs 1,165 crore, index futures worth Rs 352 crore and stock options worth Rs 623 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 35th consecutive day on Monday. They also maintained a selling position across various derivatives segments, including index options. However, they remained net buyers in stock futures, index futures, and stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 35th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 2,330.56 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 11,087.04 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 14,838.70 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 17,320 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 24%:76%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 0.38% to 23,513 at a premium of 60 points, with the open interest down by 1%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 21 expiry series indicated most activity at 24,000 call strikes, with the 21,800 put strikes having maximum open interest.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.23 from 1.29 as compared to the previous session.