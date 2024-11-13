Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 14 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 37,331 crore, stock futures worth Rs 2,454 crore, while they sold stock options worth Rs 934 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,885 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 33rd consecutive day on Wednesday. They also maintained a selling position across various derivatives segments, including stock options, index futures. However, they remained net buyers in index options and stock futures.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 33rd consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,502.6 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 6,145.2 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 16,126.58 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,561.47 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 14,475 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Nov. 28 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 22%:78%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 37,331 crore, stock futures worth Rs 2,454 crore, while they sold stock options worth Rs 934 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,885 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were down 1.1% to 23,658 at a premium of 99 points, with the open interest down 2.8%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,900 call strikes, with the 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.26.