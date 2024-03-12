Xiaomi Surges Most In Year After Setting Up Showdown With Tesla

The Beijing-based electronics firm, best known for its smartphones, has made a multibillion-dollar bet on breaking into the red-hot contest in China’s EV market led by Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. It will offer its SU7 series for purchase on March 28 in 29 cities, the company said in a Weibo post, without disclosing pricing. Its shares rose as much as 9.9% in Hong Kong after the news.