World-Beating Pakistani Stock Rally May Get Boost From Elections

Pakistan’s nearly 127 million eligible voters will go to the ballot box next month, with a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund looming large for the country. The nation’s most popular leader, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was elected in 2018 — but ousted in 2022 and arrested on corruption charges the next year. He still sits behind bars and is barred from participation. His rival Nawaz Sharif, who has been prime minister three times, has gained ground since returning from self-exile last year.