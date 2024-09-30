WOL 3D Shares List At 20.3% Premium Over Issue Price
WOL 3D's IPO was booked over 374 times during the bidding window from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.
Shares of WOL 3D (India) Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 20.3% over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 180.05 apiece on NSE against the upper price band of Rs 150 in the IPO.
The stock gained 4.36% intraday to touch Rs 187.90 apiece on the NSE at 10:15 a.m.
Investors, allotted a minimum of one lot or 1,000 shares in the WOL 3D IPO, would be sitting on a profit of Rs 30,050 against an investment of Rs 1,50,000 at listing.
WOL 3D IPO GMP
The grey market premium on WOL 3D (India) Ltd. shares stood at Rs 65 as per the last update ahead of the listing. As per InvestorGain, the expected listing price of the initial public offering of WOL 3D (India) Ltd. was Rs 215. Despite the strong listing, WOL 3D shares listed lower than the grey market expectations.
Investors must note that GMP is highly speculative and may not be a true indicator of a stock’s actual performance.
WOL 3D IPO Details
The WOL 3D IPO was a book-built issue of shares worth Rs 25.56 crore. The issue consisted of a fresh issue of 14.52 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 21.78 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 2.52 lakh shares totalling Rs 3.78 crore.
Retail investors could have bid for a minimum of 1 lot or 1,000 shares, resulting in an investment of Rs 1,50,000.
The company appointed BigShare Services Pvt. as the registrar for the issue, while Hem Securities Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.
Hem Finlease Pvt. was the market maker for the WOL 3D IPO.
The NSE SME IPO was booked over 374 times during the bidding window from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.
The issue's demand was led by non-institutional investors who booked their quota by 749.18 times followed by retail investors who subscribed their segment over 368.5 times.
The qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 101.23 times.
Use Of Proceeds
WOL 3D (India) Ltd. plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for debt settlement and funding working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the money will also be reserved for general corporate purposes.
The company's product portfolio includes 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser engravers and 3D pens. Further, it also offers services related to 3D printing.
WOL 3D (India) Ltd. Business
WOL (World Of Lilliputs) 3D (India) Ltd. offers 3D printing solutions for easier prototyping. The company caters to sectors like architecture, education, engineering, interior designing, fashion designing and more.