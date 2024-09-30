WOL 3D Shares List At 20.3% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of WOL 3D (India) Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 20.3% over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 180.05 apiece on NSE against the upper price band of Rs 150 in the IPO.

The stock gained 4.36% intraday to touch Rs 187.90 apiece on the NSE at 10:15 a.m.

Investors, allotted a minimum of one lot or 1,000 shares in the WOL 3D IPO, would be sitting on a profit of Rs 30,050 against an investment of Rs 1,50,000 at listing.