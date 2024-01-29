Busy Week For Bonds Won’t Make Things Any Clearer For Traders

US 10-year notes have sagged so far this year and yields have steadily climbed. The declines in Treasuries have all but erased the advances made since last month, when Federal Reserve policymakers signaled an end to the latest cycle of monetary tightening. As investors anxiously await a new catalyst, they’ll likely only get more volatility in the days ahead rather than decisive signals that would have the potential to break bond yields out of their recent range.