Weak Yen Fuels Japan’s 2023 Equity Rally During Foreign Demand

Shares of Screen Holdings Co. have surged 172% this year, making it one of the Nikkei 225’s best performing stocks, while Advantest Corp. and Renesas Electronics Corp. both more than doubled. Semiconductor-equipment suppliers have been in focus as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. considers building a third plant in Japan, which is pushing to use extra budgeting to support chip infrastructure. Analysts have also pointed out that semiconductor-equipment suppliers are seeing signs of a recovery.