Wall Street Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Rise After US-China Rare-Earth Truce; Tesla Up 3%

Wall Street indices gained in early trading on Wednesday after softer-than-expected inflation data, and the US and China nearing a preliminary deal to allow rare earth minerals and magnet trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 130 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 6,056 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

Eight of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by healthcare and information technology. Materials and consumer staples fell the most.

US President Donald Trump said a deal with China had been reached to end the rare-earth-magnet crisis. China will supply magnets and rare earths, while the US will allow Chinese students in its colleges and universities, the US president said.

Besides, US inflation rose in May by less than forecasted for the fourth month in a row. The consumer price index, excluding the often-volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.1% from April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Tesla Inc stock jumped nearly 3% after CEO Elon Musk admitted overstepping while defending criticism of Trump’s policy.