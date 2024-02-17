Wall Street Is Warming to Big Shale After $250 Billion of Deals

In the wake of the deal announcement, Diamondback is trading at 9.9 times earnings, overtaking EOG, which has pledged to sit out the current buying spree. Diamondback will jump to around 150th in the S&P 500 by market value, from 275th today, putting it on the radar of large investors in search of more exposure to the Permian Basin, the prolific oil field straddling the Texas-New Mexico border.