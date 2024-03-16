Wall Street Doom Prophesy Falls Flat On Hottest Rally Since 2016

“It’s like being high on drugs. The markets take the best from the AI story, the best from the disinflation story, the best from the growth story and project that forever,” said Vincent Deluard, director of global macro strategy at StoneX. “You’ve had all these warnings about, ‘oh, things are getting dicey here and the stock market is too expensive.’ And what you see under the hood is the same stocks going up every day.”