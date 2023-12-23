Wall Street Learns That This Year, Nothing Beat Owning The S&P 500

“It’s like we’re almost in a melt-up,” David Kudla, founder of Mainstay Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Radio. “You’ve got professional money managers out there that are lagging their benchmarks — they’re playing catch-up and trying to take advantage of this rally to do that. Retail money is coming off the sidelines because money-market funds were paying such high yields, but now the market is doing so well so we’re seeing that money come into the market.”