All three main Wall Street indices opened in the green on Monday, as S&P 500 was up 0.40% at 5,864.67 points at the opening bell and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.63% to 18,489.55.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average also opened higher, 0.09% to open at 43,275.91.

(This is a developing story.)