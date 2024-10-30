US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Little Changed As Investors Keep Eye On Mixed Results

The main Wall Street indices were little changed at the opening bell, as investors kept watch on the mixed quarterly results thrown by some of the tech majors.

The S&P 500 opened nearly flat or 0.27 points lower at 5,832.65, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 77 points, or 0.2% to 42,249.81 at the opening bell.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 28.9 points, or 0.2% to open at 18,731.69.

Before the Wall Street opened, the results declared by Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, was in focus. As the company exceeded analysts' estimates with its 15% year-on-year revenue growth, its shares spiked by 7.1% to $183.7 apiece in early trade.

The stock of chipmaker AMD Inc., however, slipped 9% to $151.28 apiece as the investors were unimpressed with its revenue guidance for the October-December period that missed analysts' estimates.

The investors will also keep an eye on tech giants Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., which will post their quarterly results on Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc. on Thursday.

(This is a developing story)