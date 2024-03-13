US Steel Falls On Report Biden Will Voice Concern On Nippon Deal

The United States Steel Corp. Edgar Thomson Works steel mill in Braddock, Pennsylvania.
(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp. tumbled after a report that Joe Biden plans to express “serious concern” over its proposed takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.
Biden will issue a statement about the deal before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for a state visit in Washington on April 18, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision.
US Steel dropped as much as 8.3% after the news, the biggest drop since March 2023.