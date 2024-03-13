NDTV ProfitMarketsUS Steel Falls On Report Biden Will Voice Concern On Nippon Deal
US Steel Falls On Report Biden Will Voice Concern On Nippon Deal

United States Steel Corp. tumbled after a report that Joe Biden plans to express “serious concern” over its proposed takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.

13 Mar 2024, 11:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The United States Steel Corp. Edgar Thomson Works steel mill in Braddock, Pennsylvania.
The United States Steel Corp. Edgar Thomson Works steel mill in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp. tumbled after a report that Joe Biden plans to express “serious concern” over its proposed takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.

Biden will issue a statement about the deal before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for a state visit in Washington on April 18, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

US Steel dropped as much as 8.3% after the news, the biggest drop since March 2023. 

