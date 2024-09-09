US Markets Rise As Markets Bounce Back From Worst Week Of The Year

The US markets rose on Monday as the Wall Street tried to recover from the steep losses suffered last week. This came on the back of data indicating a significant slowdown in the labor market.

The three major averages kicked off Monday's session in green. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 266.89 points higher, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both gained 0.85% and 1%, respectively.

The US stock index futures had indicated a positive start on Monday, with Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.7% and S&P 500 futures rising 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also rose 255 points.

The stocks rebounded as buyers scooped stocks at bargain after the selloff last week. “We’re seeing mostly technical dip-buying,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report told Bloomberg.

“Economic growth is undoubtedly and clearly losing momentum, but a soft landing remains more likely than a hard landing. This week focus turns back to inflation,” Essaye added.

The US markets suffered serious losses in the first week of September, a historically tough month for the markets. While the S&P 500 registered its worst week since March 2023 with a 4.3% dip, Nasdaq Composite saw its worst weekly performance since 2022 with a 5.8% drop. The 30-stock Down Jones also fell 2.9%.

The fall came after the US economy saw a modest increase of 1,42,000 new jobs in August, highlighting a significant slowdown in the labor market and reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates later this month. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 1,61,000.

The traders will now be looking to this week’s inflation data for clues on the size of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

US 10-year yields advanced two basis points on Monday morning at 3.73%.

Brent climbed towards $72 per barrel on Monday after losing close to 10% last week. The plunge in oil was primarily due to slowdowns in the US and China, endangering demand at a time of abundant supply.

