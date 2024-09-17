US Industrial Production Rebounds After Hurricane-Related Drop

Despite the pickup in factory output, manufacturing remains lackluster as high borrowing costs restrain capital spending and limit consumer demand for big-ticket items. Export demand remains subdued as well. However, Fed officials on Wednesday are seen taking the first step in easing monetary policy as inflationary pressures subside.

Manufacturing, which accounts for three-fourths of total industrial production, was boosted by increased motor vehicle output. Excluding auto output, factory production increased 0.3% in August after falling in the prior two months.

The Fed’s data showed rebounds in output of consumer goods, business equipment and construction supplies.

Meanwhile, capacity utilization at factories, a measure of potential output being used, rose to 77.2% from 76.6%. The overall industrial utilization rate increased to 78%.