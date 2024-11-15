US Futures Retreat As Post-Election Rally Stalls: Markets Wrap

US futures fell after Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was in no rush to cut interest rates, and unease built over the composition of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Contracts for S&P 500 pointed to a second day of declines on Wall Street, with Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.8%. Drugmakers Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc. and BioNTech SE came under pressure in New York premarket trading after Trump named a prominent vaccine skeptic to a top health-policy role. Domino’s Pizza was a prominent gainer after news that Berkshire Hathaway had taken a stake in the restaurant chain.

The S&P has now ceded roughly one-third of the trough-to-peak gains notched after the US presidential election, as some of the optimism over corporate growth under Trump fades. There’s also growing acceptance that US interest rates will fall less quickly than anticipated, with recent data showing still-elevated inflation pressures and Powell confirming the Fed may take its time easing policy.

After a very strong run for trades linked to Trump’s policy pledges, “there’s been a realization that there is a price to pay for this,” said Charles-Henry Monchau, Chief Investment Officer at Banque Syz & Co. “It will come at the expense of potentially larger budget deficits, potentially larger debt and there is also the inflation dimension.”

Treasury yields advanced after October data showed retail sales were higher than estimates. Benchmark 10-year and rate-sensitive two-year notes gave up earlier gains. Powell’s remarks have pushed odds on a December rate cut to less than 60% from roughly 80% a day earlier.