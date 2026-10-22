Two Stocks to Sell Today, October 22: United Spirits, MCX Among Analysts' Picks

Market analysts have recommended selling United Spirits futures and Multi Commodity Exchange of India shares, with their price targets indicating potential declines of about 5.5% and 6%, respectively, from the current market prices. The calls include defined entry levels and stop losses, with MCX's technical setup showing weakness after a break below a key support level.

United Spirits Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,296.30)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice-President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, has recommended selling United Spirits futures at around Rs 1,295. Sharma has set a stop loss at Rs 1,325 and a downside target of Rs 1,225. The target indicates a potential decline of around 5.5% from the current market price.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,087)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager for Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has advised selling MCX shares in the Rs 3,100-Rs 3,150 range. He has set a stop loss at Rs 3,250 and a target of Rs 2,900, implying a potential downside of around 6%.

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Patel said MCX is displaying weakness on the daily chart following a breakdown below its crucial support level of Rs 3,150. This breakdown indicates deterioration in the stock's technical structure and raises the possibility of further downside. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has consistently struggled to move above the 70 mark, suggesting a lack of sustained bullish momentum. Currently, the hourly RSI is trading below 30, indicating oversold conditions. Although this may trigger a short-term pullback, the broader technical setup remains weak as long as the stock trades below the broken support zone. Traders may consider selling in the Rs 3,100–Rs 3,150 range, with a stop loss at Rs 3,250 and a downside target of Rs 2,900. Strict risk management is advisable.

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