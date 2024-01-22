Donald Trump’s 2016 Win Shook Markets. Traders Won’t Get Fooled Again.

The US bond market is facing a far different dynamic than in 2016, when the central bank had just raised interest rates for the first time of its cycle and was poised to keep doing so. Those expectations — combined with a view that Trump’s tax cut plans would stimulate the economy — contributed to a deep bond-market selloff, pushing up 10-year Treasury yields in the fourth quarter by the most in more than seven years. Bond funds saw the largest outflows of cash since 2013’s “taper tantrum.”