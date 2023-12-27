Treasury Auctions Lure Buyers As Fed Rate Cut Wagers Build

Traders have been stepping up bets on rate cuts in 2024, anticipating about 150 basis points of cumulative easing, Fed swaps pricing shows. Those wagers have gained momentum since policy makers updated their forecasts this month to show they expect to reduce rates by a total of 75 basis points next year, a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in their previous projections in September. As a result, buyers are pouncing on longer-dated bills as they seek to grab prevailing yields before the central bank starts easing.