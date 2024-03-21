Traders Get ‘Goldilocks’ Outlook From Fed And Drive Up Markets
Traders were prepared for Jerome Powell to push back on their interest-rate-cut hopes — and when he didn’t, buy signals flashed across Wall Street.
Bonds gained and stocks rallied to fresh record highs Wednesday after Fed policymakers held rates steady and continued to pencil in three quarter-point cuts this year.
While Powell emphasized that the central bank was mindful of the risks of easing too soon, he downplayed recent inflation readings that rattled markets, saying it didn’t alter the longer-term outlook. And the Fed chair underscored that he’s ready to act if the economy’s surprisingly strong run stalls.
“The ‘Goldilocks’ narrative is still very much in play,” said Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management. “While the Fed stuck with their projections for three interest-rate cuts later this year, policymakers also raised their economic growth expectations and lowered unemployment forecasts. That is giving more fuel to the soft landing narrative that the stock market loves.”
Wall Street traders, of course, have a long history of hearing what they want when it comes to the Fed. That led them to underestimate how far it would go after the rate-hike cycle began in 2022, then to prematurely bet on a rapid about-face once the economy snapped under the impact.
But the market’s latest reaction is a signal of how closely investors are now aligned with the Fed.
By late last year, traders were still betting the central bank would ease far more than policymakers were projecting. But after data showed inflation was stickier than expected in January and February, they rolled back those wagers and effectively capitulated to the central bank’s view. The major concern was that the Fed on Wednesday would reduce its forecast for rate cuts this year.
When that didn’t happen, there was a wave of relief and investors bid up the prices of assets of all stripe. Major exchange-traded funds pegged to stocks, short-dated Treasuries, investment-grade bonds and high-yield debt all rose at least 0.2%, marking the fourth-strongest advance of that scope for any Fed decision day since June 2019. Even beleaguered trading positions — like bets that the bond yield curve will steepen on the longer-term growth outlook — received a boost.
“This is a Fed that really wants that soft landing to continue,” Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.
“It was never going to be a straight line down to 2%,” she said, referring to the central bank’s inflation target. “The Fed is saying we are going to be patient.”
Shorter-dated Treasuries most affected by the Fed’s near-term policy led the bond rally, with two-year yields dropping 8 basis points to 4.6%. Ten-year yields dipped 2 basis points to 4.27%.
Broad Stock Gains
The gains were broad in the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 index both rose over 1%. That was in part because of the prospect that earnings will keep growing on the back of the economy, with the Fed boosting its growth forecast for this year to 2.1% from 1.4%.
Interest-rate swap traders pushed the probability that the Fed’s first cut will come in June to nearly 80%. Earlier this month, it has slid below a coin flip as fears built up that the Fed would deliver a hawkish surprise this week.
Bond investors, however, are still down for the year, with previous selloffs leaving Treasuries with a loss of some 1.6% so far, according to Bloomberg’s index. They lost 12.5% in 2022 and were down for much of 2023 until a late year rally pushed them to a 4.1% gain.
During his press conference, Powell wouldn’t give any clear indication of when the rate reductions would begin. He just said the first would likely be “at some point this year” and hinge on the incoming data. He also said the Fed saw the risks balanced between inflation and a slowdown in growth.
“It felt to me there was a desire to not abandon the dovish pivot — and Powell certainly sounded that way in the press conference,” said David Rogal, a portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc.
Not all of the Fed’s data were as supportive of markets. The projections lifted the median forecast for where the Fed’s rate will end 2025 from around 3.6% to 3.9%, taking one cut off the table, and the estimate of the longer-run rate edged up slightly higher to about 2.56%. Policymakers also raised their 2024 forecast for underlying inflation to 2.6% from 2.4%.
“The markets reaction makes sense,” said Mike Sanders, head of fixed income at Madison Investments. “The dots still said it will be 75 basis points and Powell said it would be appropriate to cut this year if everything goes how they think. We care less now about when they start as it’s about where they finish.”
