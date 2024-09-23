Trade Setup For Sept. 23: Nifty Headed For 26,000 Amid Market's Bullish Momentum

NSE Nifty 50, which logged gains for a second consecutive week, is likely to touch 26,000 level amid the ongoing bullish momentum in the equity market, analysts said.

"Given the ongoing momentum, there is a possibility that 25,900-26,000 could be considered as potential target levels for Nifty in the upcoming week," said Osho Krishan, senior analyst - technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd.

Sentiment on the Nifty has shifted "decisively towards the bullish side", supported by heavy put writing and strong buying across broader markets, added Dhupesh Dhameja, technical analyst at SAMCO Securities Pvt.

"With the index closing above previous week highs and breaking through the 25,500-25,600-resistance zone, a robust bullish structure is indicated," he said.

Technically, the index has settled "above the previously formed doji" which indicates strength, explained Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"Thus, ongoing bullish momentum is like to take Nifty towards 25,900-26,000 levels. On the upside, 26,000 will act as an immediate hurdle for Nifty," Yedve added.

On the downside, 25,500 will serve as an immediate support for Nifty followed by 15-double exponential moving average support, which is placed near 25,300 levels, he said. As long as Nifty stays above 25,600, a "buy on dips" strategy is advisable for traders, the analyst further added.