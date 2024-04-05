Trade Setup For April 05: Limited Upside In The Short-Term

The surge in crude oil prices could disrupt the Indian party in the short term. Brent crude crossed the $90 mark, the most since October and was trading 0.47% higher at $91.08 a barrel

Further, Dabur India Ltd.'s fourth quarter results do not inspire confidence for the FMCG bottom-fishing.

The continued selling by the foreign investors suggests a limited upside to the rally in the short term, according to Aditya Arora, Founder and Multi Asset Research Analyst, Adlytick.in.

Foreign investors have offloaded equities worth Rs 4,971 crore in the last three sessions, Arora noted. "This pattern indicates distribution in the cash market, suggesting a limited upside to the ongoing broad-based rally in the short term."

A breakthrough above 22,700 on a closing basis could signal a technical upside towards levels of 22,790-23,000, according to Arora.

Taking these data points into consideration, there appears to be limited upside potential for Friday's session, with substantial downside risk looming for bullish traders, he cautioned. "However, this scenario presents an opportunity for bearish positions."

All eyes will also be on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting outcome and its impact on the rate-sensitive stocks.

Mid-cap stocks have shown more buoyancy than small and micro-caps, which are witnessing a counter-trend bounce, according to Jai Bala of CashTheChaos.

"Markets have managed to cross the 3% (growth) mark since the start of the year and every new high is getting pushed back to the previous range," the chief market technician told NDTV Profit on Thursday. "That's not a positive sign."

Most chemical makers will witness sequential recovery in the top line and bottom line and share positive commentary after results, according to Rohan Gupta, director at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index's performance in India, was trading 19 points, or 0.08%, lower at 22,551.5 as of 7:28 a.m.