Titagarh Rail Eyes 12% Margins As Passenger Segment Revs Up, Targets Vande Bharat Prototype By Q3

Following a strong first-quarter financial performance,Titagarh Rail Systems is doubling down on its core railway operations as its passenger rail business accelerates, driving substantial topline growth for the company. Speaking to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview on Thursday, Aug. 13, Prithish Chowdhary, Deputy Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, outlined a bullish outlook for the company's rail-focused strategy, backed by a massive order book and ambitious production targets.

In his outlook, Chowdhary emphasized that the management wants the company to remain predominantly rail-focused to ensure that its core competency drives growth even as it continues to operate and explore other diversified business avenues. Here are some of the key takeaways from Chowdhary's strategic roadmap for the company:

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Passenger Rail Takes Driver's Seat

The passenger rail systems division has become a primary growth engine for Titagarh Rail, leading to a robust topline performance in Q1. Historically known for its freight wagons, the company is seeing a massive shift in its revenue mix. Chowdhary noted that the passenger rail systems segment is catching up rapidly and was instrumental in driving a robust topline in Q1.

A staggering Rs 10,000 crore worth of orders in the company's current order book come directly from the passenger rail segment. Looking at the profitability of this vertical, Chowdhary stated that the company expects to maintain a healthy EBITDA margin of 11% to 12% for the passenger rail business, signaling strong profitability alongside revenue growth.



Scaling Up Production: Vande Bharat Plans

Execution remains a focal point for the company's major contracts, as per the management. Chowdhary confirmed that the company's various metro projects are gaining pace and remain firmly on track for execution. In order to meet the surging demand from the Indian Railways, Titagarh Rail Systems is aggressively ramping up its manufacturing capacities. Chowdhary told NDTV Profit that the company intends to push its production capacity to up to 650 wagons per mont

Bolstered by the expanded capacity, the company aims to actively bid for more wagon contracts going forward to sustain its growth momentum. The urban and semi-high-speed transit segments are also witnessing substantial progress, according to Chowdhary. In a major update regarding India's flagship rail initiative, the MD confirmed that Titagarh Rail will build and deliver the much-anticipated Vande Bharat prototype by the end of the third quarter (Q3).

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Scaling Up Freight, Wagon Production

While passenger rail is in the spotlight, the company is aggressively expanding its freight capabilities. To meet surging demand, Titagarh Rail intends to scale its manufacturing capacity to produce up to 650 wagons per month. Chowdhary also emphasized that the company aims to actively bid for more wagon contracts going forward to maintain this momentum.



Titagarh Rail Q1 Results

The optimistic outlook follows a stellar earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27. Titagarh Rail Systems successfully swung to a net profit of Rs 52.6 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of Rs 23.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Driven by strong execution in both passenger and freight systems, the wagon-maker's revenue jumped 12.6% year-on-year to Rs 765 crore, while its overall EBITDA margin expanded to 12.4% from 11.1% a year ago.



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