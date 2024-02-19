Think Tank Says Pakistan Debt Unsustainable, Urges Climate Swaps

Economic pessimism among Pakistan’s voters is at a record high, according to a Gallup poll before the nation’s inconclusive and contentious election on Feb. 8, which has added to uncertainties and triggered a slide in the country’s stock market. Shehbaz Sharif, the favorite to become the next prime minister, said last week Pakistan needs to secure a fresh IMF bailout as soon as possible. The current nine-month program ends in April.