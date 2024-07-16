"Zomato Ltd. and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. witnessed the highest foreign investor activity in Tuesday's trading session.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,272 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the third session and sold equities worth Rs 530 crore, the NSE data showed.Polar Capital Funds Plc-Global Technology Fund bought 63.5 lakh shares amounting to a 0.07% stake in Zomato at Rs 226.85 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.This comes a day after the market value of the Gurugram-based company surpassed the Rs 2 lakh-crore mark. The share hit a life high of Rs 232 apiece on Monday.Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal's 4.26% shareholding was valued at over Rs 8,571 crore at the stock's peak, with Monday's gains adding Rs 323 crore to his stake.Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC, which manages assets worth $88.2 million, sold 5.94 lakh shares or a 0.57% stake in Vijaya Diagnostic, at Rs 775.03 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE.Shares of Zomato closed 4.71% lower, while Vijaya Diagnostic ended 0.86% down on Tuesday..India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh closing high for the third day in a row on Tuesday, tracking gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.11% higher at 24.613.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06% to close at 80,716.55. In the first half of the trade, the Nifty hit a fresh high of 24,661.25, and the Sensex touched a fresh high of 80,898.30..Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Run As ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead Gains: Market Wrap"