The Casino Crowd Is Back Across Markets With Soft Echoes Of 2021

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 19: A man looks at the Bitcoin trading graph in a window of a cryptocurrency exchange office on October 19, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. The number of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges have increased across Istanbul as cryptocurrency investing continues to boom in Turkey. Many investors see cryptocurrency's growth as a shelter against inflation and the depreciating Lira. Turkey's Lira has lost 20% of it's value this year as Bitcoin approaches it's all time high on the back of today's historic debut of the first Bitcoin futures ETF on the NYSE. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)