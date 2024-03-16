U.S. Tech Stocks Left Out Of Rally Ease Fears A Bubble Is Building

The slide indicates there’s a limit to the optimism that has raced through markets for much of this year. That, in turn, is providing support to those on Wall Street who see rational forces at work — like solid earnings and artificial-technology breakthroughs — not a bubble that’s poised to burst. Instead of being pulled up along with the industry’s Goliaths, the money-losing tech companies have been punished by profit-focused investors and elevated interest rates that are still weighing on growth-stock valuations.